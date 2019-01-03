Bus overturns off of Mississippi interstate, no fatalities

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Passengers had to be rescued after a Greyhound bus overturned off of an interstate in Mississippi.

WLBT-TV reports that the bus overturned Wednesday night on the Pascagoula Street entry ramp to I-55 during heavy rains.

First responders say all passengers were safely evacuated from the bus. There were no serious injuries but 22 people were transported to multiple hospitals.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.