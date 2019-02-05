Business is growing for Idaho State Liquor Division

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho agency that sells whiskey, vodka and other distilled spirits wants relocate or remodel nine of its liquor stores.

State Liquor Division Director Jeffrey Anderson also told the Legislature's budget-setting Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Tuesday that the agency needs more warehouse employees and pallet jacks because it's selling more liquor.

The agency is seeking approval for a 6.8 percent increase in its budget to $22.8 million for fiscal year 2020. That's about $600,000 more than recommended by Gov. Brad Little.

The agency distributed a record $78.5 million to various state entities in fiscal year 2018, with about 40 percent, or $31.5 million, going to the state's general fund.

Anderson says he expects the agency to distribute nearly $1 billion to beneficiaries in the next decade.

Lawmakers will decide on the budget request in the coming weeks.