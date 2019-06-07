Buttigieg campaign grows, looking to sustain early momentum

CHICAGO (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) has been quickly growing his campaign as he tries to maintain his early momentum through the long haul of the 2020 race.

This week his Chicago-based staff moved from a shared workspace to an office previously occupied by an offshoot of President Barack Obama's campaigns.

The campaign's headquarters in South Bend, Indiana, where Buttigieg serves as mayor, will soon move to a bigger office to accommodate a staff that's grown from six in January to roughly 85.

It's a long way from the dark, largely unfurnished office where Buttigieg and his half dozen staffers hatched his longshot campaign. He reached the top tier of a crowded field by spring and says his goal is to ensure he wouldn't be a "flavor of the month."