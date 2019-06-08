Buttigieg urges LGBTQ to turn differences into social change

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) says coming out as gay has empowered him in a way he did not anticipate and he called on others to harness their differences into social activism.

Buttigieg spoke Friday night at a banquet in Iowa honoring Wyoming college student Matthew Shepard, who was beaten to death in 1998 for being gay. Buttigieg said coming out four years ago opened his eyes to the plight of all the nation's overlooked communities.

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is gaining momentum in his longshot presidential bid. He is set for a busy weekend of campaigning in Iowa, the first Midwestern state to legalize same-sex marriage 10 years ago.

Buttigieg is expected to participate in pride celebrations over the weekend and appear at a multicandidate forum on Sunday.