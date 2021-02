BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has sued a supermarket chain he alleges overstated the number of cups of coffee that could be made from a store brand can of coffee.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Boston alleges the Market Basket cans which contain roughly 11 ounces of coffee are labeled as containing enough coffee to brew 79 cups in the case of regular or 76 cups in the case of decaffeinated, WCVB-TV reported.