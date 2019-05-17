Bypass construction to alter exit on North Carolina road

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — State transportation officials say a construction project will close an interchange in eastern North Carolina for a month.

The N.C. Department of Transportation says both lanes of U.S. Highway 264 West will be closed beginning Monday so workers can replace the approach slabs for the bridge at the Greenville interchange. The project is expected to take one month.

Westbound drivers on U.S. 264 to Stantonsburg Road in Greenville will be detoured to Exit 73A and head toward Exit 71 and Mozingo Road. They will exit there, turn left at the end of the ramp, cross over U.S. 264 and turn left onto U.S. 264 East toward Stantonsburg Road.

The new bypass is scheduled to open by November.