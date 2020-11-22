By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the race for U.S. House District 3.

TP PR Garmnd Hamilton
Colusa 18 17 3,325 4,309
Glenn 62 58 3,730 6,256
Lake 35 13 3,487 2,202
Sacramento 48 43 6,627 8,674
Solano 271 271 74,646 57,616
Sutter 45 38 18,329 23,549
Yolo 50 42 44,115 17,470
Yuba 34 30 10,678 16,250
Totals 563 512 164,937 136,326

AP Elections 11-22-2020 09:05