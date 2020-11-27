By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the race for U.S. House District 3.

TP PR Garmnd Hamilton
Colusa 18 17 3,341 4,324
Glenn 62 58 3,730 6,256
Lake 35 13 3,487 2,202
Sacramento 48 43 6,706 8,819
Solano 271 271 74,688 57,659
Sutter 45 38 18,329 23,549
Yolo 50 49 50,142 21,134
Yuba 34 30 10,678 16,250
Totals 563 519 171,101 140,193

