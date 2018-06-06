419 of 517 precincts - 81 percent

x-Jim Nielsen, GOP (i) 66,705 - 61 percent

Phillip Kim, Dem 22,633 - 21 percent

Mike Worley, Dem 20,624 - 19 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 6

345 of 349 precincts - 99 percent

x-Richard Pan, Dem (i) 40,146 - 65 percent

Eric Frame, NPP 9,043 - 15 percent

Jacob Mason, Dem 6,414 - 10 percent

Janine Derose, Lib 6,320 - 10 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 8

585 of 621 precincts - 94 percent

x-Andreas Borgeas, GOP 69,391 - 59 percent

x-Paulina Miranda, Dem 25,015 - 21 percent

Tom Pratt, Dem 18,276 - 16 percent

Mark Belden, NPP 4,229 - 4 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 10

606 of 606 precincts - 100 percent

x-Bob Wieckowski, Dem (i) 49,517 - 70 percent

x-Victor San Vicente, GOP 18,029 - 26 percent

Ali Sarsak, Lib 2,964 - 4 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 12

559 of 599 precincts - 93 percent

x-Anna Caballero, Dem 25,017 - 41 percent

Rob Poythress, GOP 16,277 - 27 percent

Johnny Tacherra, GOP 14,343 - 24 percent

Daniel Parra, Dem 5,109 - 8 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 14

380 of 399 precincts - 95 percent

x-Andy Vidak, GOP (i) 22,363 - 54 percent

Melissa Hurtado, Dem 9,614 - 23 percent

Abigail Solis, Dem 5,924 - 14 percent

Ruben Macareno, Dem 3,249 - 8 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 16

737 of 737 precincts - 100 percent

x-Shannon Grove, GOP 60,735 - 60 percent

x-Ruth Musser-Lopez, Dem 28,552 - 28 percent

Gregory Tatum, GOP 12,105 - 12 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 18

357 of 357 precincts - 100 percent

x-Bob Hertzberg, Dem (i) 46,025 - 66 percent

Rudy Melendez, GOP 8,510 - 12 percent

Brandon Saario, GOP 8,064 - 11 percent

Roger Sayegh, Dem 7,584 - 11 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 20

540 of 540 precincts - 100 percent

x-Connie Leyva, Dem (i) 25,296 - 46 percent

x-Matthew Munson, GOP 19,486 - 36 percent

Paul Avila, Dem 9,844 - 18 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 22

371 of 371 precincts - 100 percent

x-Mike Eng, Dem 24,377 - 44 percent

Susan Rubio, Dem 15,133 - 27 percent

Monica Garcia, Dem 11,662 - 21 percent

Ruben Sierra, Dem 4,340 - 8 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 26

541 of 543 precincts - 99 percent

x-Ben Allen, Dem (i) 89,422 - 75 percent

Baron Bruno, NPP 15,636 - 13 percent

Mark Herd, Lib 13,506 - 11 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 28

175 of 400 precincts - 44 percent

x-Jeff Stone, GOP (i) 39,954 - 55 percent

x-Joy Silver, Dem 26,018 - 36 percent

Anna Nevenic, Dem 6,909 - 9 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 32

467 of 467 precincts - 100 percent

x-Rita Topalian, GOP 20,077 - 25 percent

Bob Archuleta, Dem 14,564 - 18 percent

Vanessa Delgado, Dem 12,745 - 16 percent

Tony Mendoza, Dem 8,130 - 10 percent

Ion Sarega, GOP 8,015 - 10 percent

Vicky Santana, Dem 5,440 - 7 percent

Ali Taj, Dem 4,162 - 5 percent

Rudy Bermudez, Dem 3,863 - 5 percent

Vivian Romero, Dem 3,609 - 4 percent

David Castellanos, Dem 1,060 - 1 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 34

373 of 373 precincts - 100 percent

x-Janet Nguyen, GOP (i) 49,501 - 59 percent

x-Tom Umberg, Dem 22,219 - 27 percent

Jestin Samson, Dem 7,249 - 9 percent

Akash Hawkins, Dem 4,832 - 6 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 38

428 of 540 precincts - 79 percent

x-Brian Jones, GOP 63,345 - 58 percent

x-Jeff Griffith, Dem 43,220 - 40 percent

Antonio Salguero, Lib 2,759 - 3 percent

2 to be nominated.

AP Elections 06-06-2018 02:40