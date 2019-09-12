CEOs speak out on gun violence, want Congressional action

The CEOs of more than 100 companies are stepping into the nation's gun debate, imploring Congress to expand background checks and enact a strong "red flag" law.

In a letter sent to the Senate on Thursday, CEOs from businesses including Airbnb, Twitter and Uber asked Congress to pass a bill to require background checks on all gun sales and a strong red flag law that would allow courts to issue life-saving extreme risk protection orders.

The country's law on background checks needs to be updated, the CEOs argued, saying the current law doesn't reflect how people buy guns today.

The CEOs' letter comes after shootings at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, as well as those in West Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

The New York Times was first to report on the letter .