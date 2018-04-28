CHP officer dragged by car on San Francisco freeway













































SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California Highway Patrol officer has been injured after he was dragged up to 1,000 feet on a San Francisco freeway.

The CHP says the motorcycle officer stopped a Jeep Friday evening on Interstate 80 near the Bay Bridge.

KNTV-TV reports that the driver provided false identification and then drove off, dragging the officer, who suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the Jeep struck two other cars before it stopped and the woman at the wheel was arrested.