CMP launches political campaign for transmission line

BATH, Maine (AP) — Central Maine Power has begun its political campaign to save its proposed 145-mile transmission line project in Maine.

The Bangor Daily News reports the opposition to the line has more to do with the company proposing it than the line itself.

The company is under investigation by Maine energy regulators for reports of high bills and poor customer service.

The utility company launched a political committee called Clean Energy Matters and aired its first TV ad, which urges viewers to “get the facts” about the job creation and carbon reduction the project offers.

Opponents of the line say they have collected nearly half of the 63,000 signatures required to get a referendum on the 2020 ballot to stop the line.

The proposed line is currently awaiting state and federal permits.