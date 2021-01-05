COVID-19 exhausting Texas ICU beds as hospitalizations soar Jan. 5, 2021 Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 6:29 p.m.
1 of4 Pharmacist Brian Meyer gives Hannah Horick the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at Sunflower Pharmacy in Odessa, Texas. The Moderna vaccine for the virus does not establish immunity until 7 to 14 days following the second dose according to the CDC. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Eli Hartman/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Pharmacist Brian Meyer gives Kay Ketzenberger the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at Sunflower Pharmacy in Odessa, Texas. The Moderna vaccine for the virus does not establish immunity until 7 to 14 days following the second dose according to the CDC. Sunflower Pharmacy is the first privately owned pharmacy in Odessa given to permission to distribute the vaccine. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Eli Hartman/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Pharmacist Brian Meyer holds a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vial for a photo on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at Sunflower Pharmacy in Odessa, Texas. Sunflower Pharmacy is the first privately owned pharmacy in Odessa given to permission to distribute the vaccine. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Eli Hartman/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Pharmacist Brian Meyer goes over paperwork with Kay Ketzenberger after giving her the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at Sunflower Pharmacy in Odessa, Texas. Sunflower Pharmacy is the first privately owned pharmacy in Odessa given to permission to distribute the vaccine. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Eli Hartman/AP Show More Show Less
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Coronavirus cases are exhausting the availability of intensive-care unit beds in parts of Texas as hospitalizations with COVID-19 continue to soar to record levels, state health statistics showed on Tuesday.
Hospitalizations with the illness the coronavirus causes set a ninth-consecutive record by topping 13,300 on Tuesday, with 626 patients requiring intensive care, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. In all, the state estimated 314,465 COVID-19 cases were active.