TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana order of nuns is facing a COVID-19 outbreak that has killed two sisters and two residents at a long-term care unit on the order's campus, a spokesman says.

The precise number of COVID-19 cases at the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods was not available Wednesday, said spokesman Jason Moon. But all sisters and residents in long-term care at Providence Health Care who have tested positive are in isolation, he told the Tribune-Star.