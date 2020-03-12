COVID-19 spreads across Georgia, with cases now topping 30

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 has risen to more than 30 in about a dozen counties, though some tests still await confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia health officials said.

The 31 cases are spread across the state, from Floyd County in northwest Georgia to Lowndes and Charlton counties near the Florida line, according to an update late Wednesday from Gov. Brian Kemp's office.

Other cases are from Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Fayette, Fulton, Lee and Polk counties.

For most people, this coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but for a few, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia.