COVID cases spike even as US reaches vaccine milestone SOPHIA TAREEN and JENNIFER McDERMOTT, Associated Press Dec. 8, 2021 Updated: Dec. 8, 2021 12:35 p.m.
Leanna Arcila, 7, is licked by Watson, a therapy dog with the Pawtucket police department, as she receives her COVID-19 vaccination from Dr. Eugenio Fernandez at Nathanael Greene Elementary School in Pawtucket, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
Adriana Perez, right, and her son, Sami, 12, are reflected in the glass window of Asthenis Pharmacy as they wait outside for a COVID-19 test in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
FILE - People wait in line outside a COVID-19 walk-in testing site, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cambridge, Mass.
FILE - Makda Yesuf, center, and her son Jaden wait in line at a COVID-19 walk-in testing site, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cambridge, Mass.
Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis Pharmacy in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
FILE - People line up outside a COVID-19 walk-in testing site as seen through a shop window, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cambridge, Mass.
A man leaves a COVID-19 vaccination clinic after getting a shot, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Berlin, Vt.
Anthony Richard is swabbed during a COVID-19 test outside Asthenis Pharmacy in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test as others wait their turn outside Asthenis Pharmacy in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
A woman is parked near a COVID-19 vaccine sign as she arrives at a Rite Aid pharmacy, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Nashua, N.H.
Watson, a therapy dog with the Pawtucket police department, keeps a child company as she receives her COVID-19 vaccination from Dr. Eugenio Fernandez at Nathanael Greene Elementary School in Pawtucket, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
Brian Stachowiak, right, holds his son, Noah, 5, as he watches another child receive a COVID-19 vaccination from Dr. Eugenio Fernandez, while waiting his turn at Nathanael Greene Elementary School in Pawtucket, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
Watson, a therapy dog with the Pawtucket police department, keeps Arianne Silva, 7, company as she receives her COVID-19 vaccination from Dr. Eugenio Fernandez at Nathanael Greene Elementary School in Pawtucket, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
Pharmacy technician, Luis Garcia, passes out forms to people waiting for COVID-19 tests outside Asthenis Pharmacy in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, left, talks with Sami Perez, 12, after he received a COVID-19 test outside Asthenis Pharmacy in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
People walk past a COVID-19 vaccine sign as they enter a Rite Aid pharmacy, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Nashua, N.H.
24 of24
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Even as the U.S. closes in on a milestone of 200 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, cases and hospitalizations are spiking again, including in highly inoculated corners of the country like New England.
New cases in the U.S. climbed from an average of nearly 95,000 a day on Nov. 22 to almost 119,000 a day this week, and hospitalizations are up 25% from a month ago. The increases are due almost entirely to the delta variant, though the omicron mutation has been detected in about 20 states and is sure to spread even more.
