COVID deaths and cases are rising again at US nursing homes MEG KINNARD and BRYAN GALLION, Associated Press Jan. 16, 2022
COVID-19 infections are soaring again at U.S. nursing homes because of the omicron wave, and deaths are climbing too, leading to new restrictions on family visits and a renewed push to get more residents and staff members vaccinated and boosted.
Nursing homes were the lethal epicenter of the pandemic early on, before the vaccine allowed many of them to reopen to visitors last year. But the wildly contagious variant has dealt them a setback.
MEG KINNARD and BRYAN GALLION