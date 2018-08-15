CT-Dem-StHou-Contested
4 of 4 precincts - 100 percent
Minnie Gonzalez (i) 847 - 65 percent
Gannon Long 453 - 35 percent
5 of 5 precincts - 100 percent
x-Brandon McGee (i) 1,704 - 74 percent
Lawrence Jaggon 597 - 26 percent
3 of 3 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jillian Gilchrest 1,707 - 52 percent
Andy Fleischmann (i) 1,558 - 48 percent
6 of 6 precincts - 100 percent
x-Kerry Wood 1,159 - 54 percent
Christopher Duff 994 - 46 percent
6 of 6 precincts - 100 percent
Baird Welch-Collins 616 - 36 percent
Patrick Murphy 608 - 36 percent
Nick Gauthier 469 - 28 percent
6 of 6 precincts - 100 percent
x-Kate Rotella 1,152 - 53 percent
Chris Donahue 1,021 - 47 percent
4 of 4 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jane Garibay 1,368 - 67 percent
Kathleen Tracy 662 - 33 percent
6 of 6 precincts - 100 percent
x-Charlie Stallworth 1,145 - 52 percent
Shante Hanks 1,037 - 48 percent
3 of 3 precincts - 100 percent
x-Travis Simms 562 - 53 percent
Colin Hosten 494 - 47 percent
4 of 4 precincts - 100 percent
x-David Michel 1,063 - 68 percent
Terry Adams (i) 489 - 32 percent
AP Elections 08-15-2018 03:44