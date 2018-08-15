https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/CT-GOP-House-5-Cnty-13155409.php
CT-GOP-House-5-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Connecticut by town in
the Republican primary for U.S. House District 5.
|TP
|PR
|Santos
|Crby-O'
|DuPont
|Avon
|3
|3
|693
|356
|263
|Bethel
|5
|5
|633
|256
|138
|Bethlehem
|1
|1
|117
|103
|106
|Bridgewatr
|1
|1
|82
|77
|17
|Brookfield
|2
|2
|749
|297
|141
|Burlington
|1
|1
|331
|153
|146
|Canaan
|1
|1
|48
|16
|13
|Canton
|1
|1
|376
|192
|135
|Cheshire
|7
|7
|950
|339
|342
|Cornwall
|1
|1
|53
|12
|18
|Danbury
|7
|7
|1,512
|420
|235
|Farmington
|7
|7
|828
|393
|338
|Goshen
|2
|2
|149
|80
|83
|Harwinton
|2
|2
|229
|134
|116
|Kent
|1
|1
|54
|79
|23
|Litchfield
|4
|4
|281
|242
|189
|Meriden
|13
|13
|1,077
|162
|125
|Middlebury
|2
|2
|378
|169
|203
|Morris
|1
|1
|74
|45
|102
|NewBritain
|17
|17
|574
|311
|252
|NewFairfld
|2
|2
|499
|191
|89
|NewMilford
|7
|7
|712
|473
|239
|Newtown
|6
|6
|905
|449
|266
|Norfolk
|1
|1
|38
|26
|22
|NorthCanan
|1
|1
|85
|35
|46
|Plainville
|4
|4
|273
|230
|181
|Plymouth
|2
|2
|250
|113
|174
|Roxbury
|1
|1
|77
|142
|18
|Salisbury
|1
|1
|94
|55
|30
|Sharon
|1
|1
|70
|51
|27
|Sherman
|1
|1
|128
|58
|35
|Simsbury
|4
|4
|901
|419
|259
|Southbury
|3
|3
|662
|782
|236
|Thomaston
|1
|1
|133
|51
|246
|Torrington
|2
|2
|329
|195
|176
|Warren
|1
|1
|77
|45
|28
|Washington
|1
|1
|90
|99
|32
|Waterbury
|17
|17
|591
|361
|419
|Watertown
|4
|4
|419
|254
|846
|Wolcott
|3
|3
|512
|199
|262
|Woodbury
|2
|2
|186
|295
|200
|Totals
|144
|144
|16,219
|8,359
|6,816
AP Elections 08-15-2018 03:54
