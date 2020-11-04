CT-House-2-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Connecticut by town in

the race for U.S. House District 2.

TP PR Courtney Anderson Reale Martinea Andover 1 0 0 0 0 0 Ashford 1 1 1,404 1,010 30 31 Bolton 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bozrah 1 0 0 0 0 0 Brooklyn 1 1 2,119 1,897 61 50 Canterbury 1 0 0 0 0 0 Chaplin 1 1 649 559 8 21 Chester 1 1 1,687 771 21 24 Clinton 1 0 0 0 0 0 Colchester 4 4 5,519 3,259 105 96 Columbia 1 0 0 0 0 0 Coventry 4 4 4,274 3,094 83 100 DeepRiver 1 1 1,792 956 14 43 Eastford 1 1 362 455 0 0 EastHaddam 1 1 2,936 2,599 51 42 EastHmptn 1 1 4,216 3,437 90 100 EastLyme 3 3 4,190 1,656 89 99 Ellington 2 0 0 0 0 0 Enfield 7 0 0 0 0 0 Essex 1 1 3,060 1,525 27 55 Franklin 1 0 0 0 0 0 Glastnbry 4 0 0 0 0 0 Griswold 2 0 0 0 0 0 Groton 8 0 0 0 0 0 Haddam 3 0 0 0 0 0 Hampton 1 0 0 0 0 0 Hebron 1 1 3,499 2,454 65 50 Killingly 7 7 3,808 3,883 114 132 Killngwrth 1 0 0 0 0 0 Lebanon 2 2 2,252 1,922 58 66 Ledyard 3 0 0 0 0 0 Lisbon 2 0 0 0 0 0 Lyme 1 0 0 0 0 0 Madison 2 0 0 0 0 0 Mansfield 4 0 0 0 0 0 Marlboro 1 1 2,138 1,677 40 46 Montville 6 0 0 0 0 0 NewLondon 4 4 4,335 765 120 83 NorthStntn 1 0 0 0 0 0 Norwich 6 0 0 0 0 0 OldLyme 1 1 3,360 1,853 33 47 OldSaybrk 2 0 0 0 0 0 Plainfield 5 0 0 0 0 0 Pomfret 1 1 904 775 30 16 Preston 1 0 0 0 0 0 Putnam 2 0 0 0 0 0 Salem 1 0 0 0 0 0 Scotland 1 0 0 0 0 0 Somers 1 1 1,350 2,262 48 23 Sprague 1 0 0 0 0 0 Stafford 1 0 0 0 0 0 Sterling 1 0 0 0 0 0 Stonington 5 0 0 0 0 0 Suffield 1 1 4,326 3,844 84 109 Thompson 4 4 2,285 2,435 54 66 Tolland 3 3 5,324 3,500 79 95 Union 1 1 289 242 8 9 Vernon 4 0 0 0 0 0 Voluntown 1 0 0 0 0 0 Waterford 4 0 0 0 0 0 Westbrook 2 0 0 0 0 0 Willington 1 1 995 1,026 37 36 Windham 5 5 5,334 2,097 73 258 Woodstock 1 1 2,740 2,149 64 63 Totals 145 54 75,147 52,102 1,486 1,760

AP Elections 11-04-2020 00:04