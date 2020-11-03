By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Connecticut by town in

the race for U.S. House District 3.

TP PR DeLauro Streickr Paglino
Ansonia 7 0 0 0 0
BeaconFals 1 0 0 0 0
Bethany 1 0 0 0 0
Branford 7 0 0 0 0
Derby 3 0 0 0 0
Durham 3 0 0 0 0
EastHaven 8 0 0 0 0
Guilford 5 0 0 0 0
Hamden 13 0 0 0 0
Middlefld 1 0 0 0 0
Middletown 12 0 0 0 0
Milford 9 0 0 0 0
Naugatuck 9 0 0 0 0
NewHaven 40 0 0 0 0
NorthBrnfd 2 0 0 0 0
NorthHaven 6 0 0 0 0
Orange 3 0 0 0 0
Prospect 2 0 0 0 0
Seymour 3 0 0 0 0
Shelton 1 0 0 0 0
Stratford 10 0 0 0 0
Wallingfrd 9 0 0 0 0
Waterbury 4 0 0 0 0
WestHaven 10 0 0 0 0
Woodbridge 2 0 0 0 0
Totals 171 0 0 0 0

AP Elections 11-03-2020 13:09