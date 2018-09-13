CT Premier AAU Girls’ basketball to host fall clinic, tryouts

The Connecticut Premier Girls’ AAU basketball is inviting all girls ages 9 to 18 to a seven-week fall clinic/tryout camp. The camp will take place at Staples High School, starting on Saturday, September 15 and will run through October 27.

There will be two sessions. The first for grades 4 through 7 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. and the second for grades 8 to 12 from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

Over the final two weeks, CT Premier will hold its tryouts for the 2019 season.

The cost of the seven-week clinic is $150.00

Please make checks payable to CT Premier. You can mail the checks to Steve McGillicuddy, 305 Woodridge Avenue, Fairfield, CT, 06825 or for more information, contact Dave Danko at (203) 209-0861 or via email at ddanko@fairfieldschools.org or Steve McGuilluddy at (203) 394-2230 or at mcgillicuddysteve@yahoo.com