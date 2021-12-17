CT can’t ‘arrest our way out’ of juvenile crime, experts say

FAIRFIELD — Juvenile justice experts in the state agree that more needs to be done to prevent minors from ending up in the criminal justice system, but largely disagree on what should happen after a minor is caught doing a crime.
“It will be challenging, from a policy perspective, to arrest our way out of this problem,” Ken Barone, the associate director of the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy, said at forum on juvenile crime held in Fairfield Thursday night.