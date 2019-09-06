CT ceremony pays tribute to 9/11 victims

WESTPORT — Nearly 18 years after terrorists leveled the World Trade Center and took the lives of thousands, the day’s impact is still felt by the families and friends left behind.

On Thursday, families, friends and elected officials gathered at Sherwood Island State Park to honor those with Connecticut ties who died in the towers and on planes that day. The park is the site of the state’s September 11th Memorial, and was said to have been within viewpoint of the smoking towers on that day.

“Out of these tragedies there are some good things and I want you all to think about the silver lining that was there,” Gov. Ned Lamont said before a gathered audience. “I remember our community coming together. ... I remember the outpouring across the country.”

Lamont said the outpouring of support also was felt internationally. He added he recalled the courage of the first responders.

“I remember extraordinary heroism. I remember the sense that we as a people, we as a community, we as a state, we as a nation were a part of something bigger than ourselves,” Lamont said. “I’d like each and everyone of you to also think that way.”

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz was serving as Connecticut’s secretary of the state on 9/11. The towers fell during the state primaries, but Bysiewicz said she witnessed an extraordinary reaction she couldn’t have predicted.

“People started streaming to the primary polls across the state,” she said. “In the uncertainty people came out to vote. I think for a lot of people it was something they thought they could do in the moment out of patriotism.”

The tragedy would also affect Bysiewicz personally. Connecticut resident John Bruce Eagleson worked in New York and was a family friend of Bysiewicz. Eagleson would be credited with rescuing 10 of his employees at the Westfield Shopping Center at the bottom of the World Trade Center, she said.

“Bruce, we remember you today. We remember everyone from our state that was lost,” Bysiewicz said. “I can assure you that the state of Connecticut, Gov. Lamont and I will never forget you or your loved ones and the sacrifices that you’ve made and the tragedies you’ve faced.”

Several family members recited the names of Connecticut’s 9/11 victims. Donna Hughes was one of many to read, including the name of her husband, Paul Hughes.

“I miss him. I love him still. Please keep looking out for our daughter,” Hughes said.

Tara Henwood Butzbaugh, who grew up in Wilton, read the name of her brother John Christopher Henwood. She said it was difficult to see an age her brother never saw.

“I turned 32 on September 11th, 2001,” she said. “Next week I’ll be 50. It was very difficult losing my little brother.”

She recalled growing up and viewing the towers.

“This is very difficult for all of us,” Henwood Butzbaugh said.

The ceremony included a prayer, musical selections and a performance of the National Anthem by the U.S. Coast Guard Cadet Glee Club. Following the ceremony those gathered would go to the memorial. White roses and mementos were placed at the granite markers bearing the names of those lost.

Sue Greene, of Norwalk, said it’s important September 11th and those who passed are always remembered. Her husband, Trooper First Class Walter Greene Jr., passed away from illness he contracted while inhaling toxic materials as he participated in the rescue and recovery efforts.

“There’s a lot of people still sick and still impacted by this,” she said. “It’s important we always remember.”

