Cable providers would have to prorate under Maine proposal

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Cable providers would have to prorate fees when a customer disconnects if the Maine Legislature approves of a proposal in the coming session.

Democratic Rep. Seth Berry of Bowdoinham has introduced the proposal, which he said would reform cable company billing practices that aren't fair to customers. He said on Wednesday the rule change is a “question of basic fairness” for cable customers.

Berry said his change would mean that customers would only be billed for the days they use the service if their cable is canceled. His proposal comes in the wake of a squabble between cable customers and Spectrum earlier this year. Customers in Maine and elsewhere complained the company was no longer prorating their bills when they left the service.