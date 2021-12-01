Caddo Parish Commission appoints Jones to fill vacated seat

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana pastor is the newest member of the Caddo Parish Commission, the parish's governing authority.

Commissioners on Monday selected Steffon Jones, on an interim basis, to fill the District 6 seat left vacant by Lynn Cawthorne, who resigned after pleading guilty to federal charges of money laundering and wire fraud in relation to a scheme prosecutors said he and his sister, Belena Cawthorne-Turner, used to steal $536,000 from government programs. The programs were meant to provide nutritious meals to students from low-income areas during the summer.

Caddo Parish Juvenile Court Judge Ree Casey-Jones swore Jones in immediately following the Commission vote.

Jones works for Shreveport Transit Management as a maintenance supervisor. He also serves as the senior pastor at New Morning Glory Baptist Temple in Mansfield, Louisiana, and as a member of the Caddo Parish Democratic Executive Committee for the district.

A special election to fill the remainder of Cawthorne's term will be held Nov. 8, 2022. A runoff, if necessary, will be held Dec. 10, 2022.