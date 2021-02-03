California COVID-19 infections, hospital cases are plunging DON THOMPSON, Associated Press Feb. 3, 2021 Updated: Feb. 3, 2021 12:20 a.m.
1 of4 Signs direct people to a recently opened COVID-19 vaccination center at California State University, Sacramento in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 2., 2021. California has administered more than 3.5 million doses, significantly boosting the daily number of shots it has give just weeks ago, Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's health and human services secretary, said Tuesday, but it still lags most other states in delivering doses and residents report on going frustrations trying to get an appointment. The center, run by Sacramento County is accepting appointments for those 65 and over, law enforcement and emergency services personnel. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Dr. Rafik Abdou checks on a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. California hospitals, which a week ago were on the verge of rationing care, are now seeing a rapid decline in new admissions that should cut coronavirus hospitalizations in half in another month, Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's health and humans services secretary, said Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — After a deadly, months-long coronavirus surge, California is starting to see infection and hospitalization rates fall even as the state struggles to ramp up a chaotic vaccination program and warns people to keep up their guard.
The number of new virus cases reported Tuesday was just over 12,000, the lowest daily figure since November. In early January, daily counts routinely were above 40,000.