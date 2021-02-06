California adds mass vaccination sites despite short supply DON THOMPSON, Associated Press Feb. 6, 2021 Updated: Feb. 6, 2021 12:18 a.m.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is adding mass inoculation sites even as the shortage of coronavirus vaccine has local officials restricting who gets shots, with Los Angeles County saying it will limit new vaccinations to ensure second doses are available to those already in line for them.
Santa Clara County and the San Francisco 49ers said Friday they will open California’s largest vaccination site at Levi’s Stadium early next week. It eventually will be capable of injecting up to 15,000 people a day.