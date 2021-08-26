California advances 2 zoning bills to promote scarce housing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Spurred by an affordable housing shortage, spiking home prices and intractable homelessness, California lawmakers on Thursday advanced the second of two measures designed to cut through local zoning ordinances.
The measure promoted by Senate leader Toni Atkins and supported by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, both Democrats, would make it easier to build smaller second units on what are now single-family properties. That could include up to four units, such as duplexes or homes with attached living units, if the lot is split into two equal parcels under the bill.