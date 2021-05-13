California attorney general will examine killing by police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's new attorney general said Thursday his office will review the fatal shooting of a San Francisco Bay Area man who police say they initially thought was carrying a handgun in his waistband but actually had a hammer.

Attorney General Rob Bonta repeatedly criticized Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams for not conducting her own review of last year's death of 22-year-old Sean Monterrosa by Vallejo police, saying she was fully capable but chose not to do so. Bonta’s predecessor, Xavier Becerra, had declined to take up the investigation for the same reason.

“I made it clear that she should conduct the investigation,” Bonta said. “In the absence of her doing so, we will do so because fairness requires a complete process — not a process that ends with an investigation and a file that’s gathering dust on someone’s desk somewhere, but a review of that investigation, and a decision.”

Abrams had asked the attorney general's office to take over the investigation, saying in June that “an independent review is needed at this time to restore public trust and provide credibility, transparency and oversight."

Abrams’ office did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment.

Monterrosa, of San Francisco, was killed June 2 by an officer who fired five times through a police car windshield, hitting Monterrosa once. He was suspected of stealing from a pharmacy amid national protests over killings by police.

Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams said at the time that Monterrosa dropped to his knees and put his hands above his waist, revealing what the officer took to be the butt of a handgun. But it turned out to be a 15-inch hammer in the pocket of his sweatshirt.

Bonta said there is no timeframe for completing what he said would be an impartial and thorough investigation.

“Wherever the facts and the law lead, that’s where we’ll go,” he said. ”If there is wrongdoing we’ll bring it to light. If the facts do not lead to a charging decision, we will explain it.”