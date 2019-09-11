California boy ,15, dies in high school golf cart crash

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California high school student has died after crashing a golf cart into a pillar on campus.

Authorities say the 15-year-old boy suffered major injuries in the crash Monday at El Modena High School in Orange. He died at a hospital.

His name wasn't released.

KABC-TV reports that the boy was a special-needs student supervised by an aide who tried to stop him from using the cart, which was reserved for school staff.

An investigation is underway.