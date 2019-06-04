California casino hotel fire prompts evacuations

TEMECULA, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of hotel rooms at a Southern California casino were evacuated Monday after a fire that injured at least two people.

The Pechanga Fire Department says the blaze broke out around 11:30 a.m. in a hotel tower elevator portal at the Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, southeast of Los Angeles. It was contained about 90 minutes later.

More than 500 hotel rooms were evacuated as a precaution. Many guests were kept in a large banquet room for several hours before they were allowed to return.

The fire wasn't near the casino, which wasn't evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Authorities say one person with burn injuries was taken to a hospital and another was treated for smoke inhalation. There's no immediate word on their conditions.