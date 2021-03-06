California counties don't want Blue Shield's vaccine program

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Counties across California are increasingly asking to opt out of the state's centralized vaccination program run by Blue Shield, further complicating Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to smooth out what has been a confusing and disjointed rollout of coronavirus vaccines.
None of the state's 58 counties have signed contracts with the insurance giant even as the state moved ahead with plans to bring 10 counties in the inland sections of central and Southern California under Blue Shield oversight beginning this week, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday.