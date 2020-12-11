California county urges hospitals to halt elective surgeries CHRISTOPHER WEBER, Associated Press Dec. 11, 2020 Updated: Dec. 11, 2020 12:37 a.m.
1 of11 FILE - In this Monday, March 30, 2020, file photo, triage tents are deployed for a possible surge of emergency COVID-19 patients outside of the Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center in Los Angeles. A health official in California's third largest county is urging hospitals to cancel elective surgeries and implement plans for an onslaught of COVID-19 patients, as intensive care units fill up statewide amid spiking virus cases. Dr. Carl Schultz says ambulances have been waiting for hours to unload patients because Orange County emergency rooms are so backed up. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 This photo from the California Office of Emergency Services (OES) shows hospital beds set up in the practice facility at Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, Calif., that is ready to receive patients as needed on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. The practice facility currently has 66 beds. The total bed count between the practice facility and arena, which could be made available for patients at a later date, is over 240. A health official in California's third largest county is urging hospitals to cancel elective surgeries and implement plans for an onslaught of COVID-19 patients, as intensive care units fill up statewide amid spiking virus cases. Dr. Carl Schultz says ambulances have been waiting for hours to unload patients because Orange County emergency rooms are so backed up. He urged hospitals to begin expanding capacity immediately. California's hospitalizations already are at record levels, leaving less than 1,500 of the 7,800 total ICU beds available. (California OES via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
3 of11 FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, respiratory therapist Babu Paramban talks on the phone next to hospital beds while taking a break in the COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. A health official in California's third largest county is urging hospitals to cancel elective surgeries and implement plans for an onslaught of COVID-19 patients, as intensive care units fill up statewide amid spiking virus cases. Dr. Carl Schultz says ambulances have been waiting for hours to unload patients because Orange County emergency rooms are so backed up. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
4 of11 The sun sets behind a basketball backboard in a park temporarily closed due to COVID-19 in Commerce, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Thirteen counties in Northern California will be placed under the state's most restrictive coronavirus rules this week because capacity in intensive care units has fallen below 15%, and officials warned Wednesday that hospitals across the state are filling up with COVID-19 patients. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Masked shoppers stand along the Rodeo Drive shopping district amid the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
6 of11 Masked pedestrians walk past of a COVID 19-themed mural depicting Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
7 of11 Infrastructure project manager Mullane Ahern stands in front of beds set up at an Alternative Care Site for the City and County of San Francisco, a low acuity continuing care field hospital not yet open to patients, in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Thirteen counties in Northern California will be placed under the state's most restrictive coronavirus rules this week because capacity in intensive care units has fallen below 15%, as officials warned Wednesday that hospitals across the state are filling up with COVID-19 patients. San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city is experiencing its worst surge of new cases and hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic as she pleaded with residents to stay at home and curb holiday activities. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Artists Livia Westcott-Lahar, foreground, and Lauren Szabo paint walls next to beds set up at an Alternative Care Site for the City and County of San Francisco, a low acuity continuing care field hospital not yet open to patients, in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Thirteen counties in Northern California will be placed under the state's most restrictive coronavirus rules this week because capacity in intensive care units has fallen below 15%, as officials warned Wednesday that hospitals across the state are filling up with COVID-19 patients. San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city is experiencing its worst surge of new cases and hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic as she pleaded with residents to stay at home and curb holiday activities. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
9 of11 FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020, file photo, a sign advising face masks being required is posted as people walk inside Bob's Pumpkin Patch in Half Moon Bay, Calif. Thirteen counties in Northern California will be placed under the state's most restrictive coronavirus rules this week because capacity in intensive care units has fallen below 15%, as officials warned Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, that hospitals across the state are filling up with COVID-19 patients. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
10 of11 Test specialist Lester Gopar works at a COVID-19 testing site in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Most of California entered a new lockdown this week in an effort to curb spiraling coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11 FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Dr. Rafik Abdou checks on a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. A health official in California's third largest county is urging hospitals to cancel elective surgeries and implement plans for an onslaught of COVID-19 patients, as intensive care units fill up statewide amid spiking virus cases. Dr. Carl Schultz says ambulances have been waiting for hours to unload patients because Orange County emergency rooms are so backed up. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A top health official in California’s third-largest county is urging hospitals to cancel elective surgeries and implement plans to prepare for an onslaught of COVID-19 patients, as intensive care units fill up statewide amid spiking virus cases.
Ambulances have been waiting for hours to unload patients because Orange County emergency rooms are so backed up, said Dr. Carl Schultz with the county’s Health Care Agency.
