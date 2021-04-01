California court says USA Taekwondo must protect athletes BRIAN MELLEY, Associated Press April 1, 2021 Updated: April 1, 2021 5:08 p.m.
FILE - Former Olympics taekwondo coach Marc Gitelman. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File)
FILE - Earl Warren Building, headquarters of the Supreme Court of California, in San Francisco. Jeff Chiu/AP
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee was not liable for the sexual abuse of former female taekwondo competitors because it was not close enough to their coach or the athletes.
The ruling provided a layer of insulation from litigation for USOPC, but upheld a lower court ruling that USA Taekwondo, the governing body for the sport, has a duty to protect its athletes from abuse.