Photo: Hannah Schwalbe, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 In this Monday, July 16, 2018 photo posted on the Joshua Tree National Park Twitter page, searchers hike through Joshua Tree National Park, Calif, looking Paul Miller, 51-year-old Canadian man missing since heading out for a hike Friday morning, July 13. Trackers with dogs and others are focusing on the 49 Palms Oasis trail, located in the southern area of the vast desert park about 150 miles (241 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. (Hannah Schwalbe/National Park Service via AP) Image 2 of 2 This undated image posted on the Joshua Tree National Park Twitter shows information about Paul Miller, 51, a Canadian man missing since heading out for a hike Friday morning, July 13, 2018 in the Southern California desert park. (National Park Service via AP)

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A search for a Canadian hiker missing in the Southern California desert has been scaled back after five days of intensive but unsuccessful efforts that found no trace of the man.

The National Park Service said Wednesday that the search for 51-year-old Paul Miller will now continue on a limited basis, focusing on areas of high probability when sufficient resources are available.

The search for Miller began Friday afternoon when his wife reported he failed to return from a morning hike on the 49 Palms Oasis trail in Joshua Tree National Park.

His car was found in the trailhead parking lot and the search ensued, including up to 90 people on the ground, six dog teams, an ATV team and a helicopter.