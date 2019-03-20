Hollywood power elite hosting Kamala Harris fundraiser

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many of Hollywood's power elite, including prolific television hit maker Shonda Rhimes, were hosting a fundraiser Wednesday for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

The evening event is billed as a "reception in support of Kamala Harris for the People," and Harris is expected to attend, according to an invitation obtained by The Associated Press. The reception will be held at the Pacific Palisades home of director J.J. Abrams and his wife, Katie McGrath. Tickets cost $2,800 per guest, with co-chairs donating $10,000, according to the invitation.

Co-chairs for the event include a number of prominent Hollywood names, including Rhimes, as well as Chris Silbermann of ICM Partners, Universal Pictures chair Donna Langley, producer Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and "Lost" co-creator Damon Lindelof.

The fundraiser was first reported by Variety.

The California senator has been courting donors in her home state of in the final weeks of the first fundraising quarter of the 2020 campaign. She has plans to return April 1 for a Sacramento fundraiser.

Harris has spent the week on the West Coast while Congress is in recess. On Tuesday, she was a guest on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and posed for pictures with Star Wars star Mark Hamill, who appeared on show the same day.

After leaving California, Harris plans to campaign in Texas, her first trip there since announcing that she was seeking the Democratic nomination. Two Texans, Beto O'Rourke and Julian Castro, are also seeking the presidency.

She'll travel to Tarrant County, which Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016, before holding a Saturday rally in Houston's Texas Southern University, a historically black college.