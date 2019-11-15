California governor sets dates for special elections

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor has scheduled special elections to replace Democratic U.S. Rep. Katie Hill and a Republican state senator.

Gov. Gavin Newsom scheduled a general election on May 12 for the 25th Congressional District covering parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties and the 28th state Senate District in Riverside County.

Primary elections for both seats will be March 3, the same day as the state’s presidential primary.

Hill resigned last month amid an ethics probe of whether she had an affair with a staffer. Hill has suggested a double standard forced her to step down amid a messy divorce and nude photos of her that were published by a conservative outlet.

Sen. Jeff Stone resigned Nov. 1 after President Donald Trump appointed him to a U.S. Department of Labor position.