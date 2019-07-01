California looks to continue health coverage for immigrants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's Democratic governor has vowed to continue expanding taxpayer-funded health benefits to people living in the country illegally.

Gov. Gavin Newsom last week signed a $214.8 billion operating budget that expands the state's Medicaid program to include people 25 and younger living in the country illegally. California is the first state in the country to do this.

Monday, Newsom told a crowd of supporters he plans continue expanding that coverage next year and in 2021, saying state leaders believe health care is a universal right.

The issue is becoming more prominent in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. Last week, all 10 candidates who participated on the second night of a televised debate said they support providing Medicaid to people living in the country illegally.