California man dies in single-vehicle rollover near Velva

VELVA, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a 24-year-old California man died in a one-vehicle accident in McHenry County.

The Highway Patrol says the crash happened about 10 a.m. Sunday 4 miles south of Velva. The man was driving a pickup that went through an intersection and wound up crossing through a fence and entering a cattle pasture. The truck rolled over several times.

The patrol says the man was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

No further details have been released.