California official fined for pocketing campaign funds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former California lawmaker has been ordered to pay $150,000 in fines after an audit by the state’s campaign ethics watchdog found he spent political contributions on a vacation in Asia, personal plane tickets and remodeling his vacation home in Hawaii.

The Mercury News of San Jose reports that the Fair Political Practices Commission found Joe Canciamilla violated campaign finance laws more than 30 times and used $130,529 in campaign funds from 2011 to 2015, and falsified state filings to cover it up.

Canciamilla’s lawyer says he takes full responsibility for his actions.

The 64-year-old resigned as Contra Costa Elections chief last month. He served on the Pittsburg City Council and Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors before winning three terms in the state Assembly as Democrat in 2000.