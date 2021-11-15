California officials vie to improve response after oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — California officials on Monday said better communication and detection technologies could improve the state's response to an oil spill like last month's crude pipeline leak off the Orange County coast.
State lawmakers held an oversight hearing in Costa Mesa to review the response to the spill of about 25,000 gallons (94,635 liters) of crude. The impact of the spill was less than initially feared, but it affected local wetlands and wildlife and shut the shoreline in surf-loving Huntington Beach for a week.