California parents cheer and jeer vaccine mandate for kids

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Parents in California on Friday had mixed reactions to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to mandate coronavirus vaccinations for schoolchildren after they gain final federal approval.
Some welcomed the move as a way to keep children safe and classrooms open for learning and to try to put the pandemic behind. Others blasted the decision as premature, noting there is still no vaccine approved for children under 12 and there were more questions than answers about the potential impacts of the shots, and need for them, for youngsters.