California police release video of officer slamming woman

RIO VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California say they have opened a use of force investigation after a police officer was captured on video body slamming a woman during a traffic stop.

KCRA-TV reports the Rio Vista Police Department released eight body camera videos Tuesday, two days after the traffic stop over a suspended registration.

Rio Vista Police Chief Dan Dailey says in a statement that officers detained all four people inside the car after they refused to exit the vehicle.

He says one of them called relatives Cherish Thomas and Deshaunna Payne to come to the scene and record with their phones.

Dailey says officers say Thomas pushed one of them and Payne tried to hit the other. Dailey said that is when the officer tackled Thomas to the ground.

