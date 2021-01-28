California remains under flood, blizzard watches from storm JOHN ANTCZAK and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ, Associated Press Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 1:15 a.m.
1 of29 Many streets were devoid of traffic during the Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, Jan. 27, 2021, low snowfall in western Nevada County, Calif. A powerful storm packing heavy rain, snow and wind is pounding parts of California and Nevada. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Elias Funez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of29 Amy Lilly peers into the room damaged by a tree limb that crashed into her house during a storm in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 27 2021. High-winds and rain pelted the region causing damage throughout the area. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
3 of29 Amy Lilly returns to her home to get some belongings after she was forced to leave during the night when a storm caused a tree limb to crash into her house in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 27 2021. High-winds and rain pelted the region causing damage throughout the area. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
4 of29 Hana Mohsin, right, carries belongings from a neighbor's home which was damaged in a mudslide on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Salinas, Calif. The area, located beneath the River Fire burn scar, is susceptible to landslides as heavy rains hit hillsides scorched during last year's wildfires. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
5 of29 Hana Mohsin, right, carries belongings from a neighbor's home which was damaged in a mudslide on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Salinas, Calif. The area, located beneath the River Fire burn scar, is susceptible to landslides as heavy rains hit hillsides scorched during last year's wildfires. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
6 of29 Amy Lilly talks with neighbor Eric Rose as they look over her home damaged by a tree limb that crashed into her house and into Rose's backyard during a storm in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 27 2021. High-winds and rain pelted the region causing damage throughout the area. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
7 of29 Eric Rose picks up debris from a tree that crashed through his neighbor's house and landed in his backyard during a storm in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 27 2021. High-winds and rain pelted the region causing damage throughout the area. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
8 of29 Hana Mohsin wades through mud while carrying belongings from a neighbor's home which was damaged in a mudslide on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Salinas, Calif. The area, located beneath the River Fire burn scar, is susceptible to landslides as heavy rains hit hillsides scorched during last year's wildfires. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
9 of29 A man crosses mud while recovering belongings from a neighbor's home which was damaged in a mudslide on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Salinas, Calif. The area, located beneath the River Fire burn scar, is susceptible to mudslides following last year's wildfires. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
10 of29 Sacramento City worker Kevin McClain moves a section of tree he cut up that was blown over by an overnight storm that swept through Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
11 of29 A car sustained damage when a tree limb fell on it during an overnight storm that swept through Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
12 of29 Sacramento City worker Lorenzo Montoya untie straps holding a tent that was blown over into the street by an overnight storm that swept through Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
13 of29 Bart Mehlhop, left, lifts a fence blown over on to Kelly Logue's car, by a storm that swept through Sacramento, Calif., overnight, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
14 of29 Sacramento City worker Kevin McClain cuts up a tree that was blown over by an overnight storm that swept through Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
15 of29 Bart Mehlhop lifts a fence blown over on a friends car by an overnight storm that swept through Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
16 of29 Snow flurries are backlit by a street lamp in Glenbrook Basin Tuesday evening, Jan. 26, 2021, in Grass Valley, Calif. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Elias Funez/AP Show More Show Less
17 of29 Low snow accumulates at the Cedar Park Apartments in Grass Valley, Calif., Tuesday evening, Jan 26, 2021. A powerful storm packing heavy rain, snow and wind is pounding parts of California and Nevada. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Elias Funez/AP Show More Show Less
18 of29 A light amount of snow collects on the pedestrian only portion of Mill Street Wednesday morning, Jan. 27, 2021, in downtown Grass Valley, Calif. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Elias Funez/AP Show More Show Less
19 of29 Snow accumulates on Neal Street in downtown Grass Valley, Calif., Wednesday morning, Jan. 27, 2021. Snow levels are expected to stay above 3,000 feet for the remainder of this winter storm expected to ease up by Friday morning. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Elias Funez/AP Show More Show Less
20 of29 A street lamp illuminates a parking lot covered in snow in Glenbrook Basin Tuesday evening, Jan. 26, 2021, in Grass Valley, Calif. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Elias Funez/AP Show More Show Less
21 of29 A white blanket of snow covers the SPD Market parking lot off of Zion Street in Nevada City, Calif., early Wednesday morning, Jan. 27, 2021. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Elias Funez/AP Show More Show Less
22 of29 Alex, left, and Aron Moreno work to divert water from their property as heavy rains fall in Salinas, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. The couple lives below hillsides scorched in last year's River Fire where water and mud is now flowing downhill from burned land. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
23 of29 Calanan Park and Union Alley shine in the gas lamp and moonlight after a brief snowfall, early Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in downtown Nevada City, Calif. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Elias Funez/AP Show More Show Less
24 of29 A FedEx worker crosses a slushy First Street in downtown Reno, Nev., to make a delivery on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. A powerful storm packing heavy rain, snow and wind pounded parts of California and western Nevada early Wednesday, toppling trees, and causing power outages and mud flows in vast areas scarred by wildfires. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP) Andy Barron/AP Show More Show Less
25 of29 Alex, left, and Aron Moreno work to divert water from their property as heavy rains fall in Salinas, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. The couple lives below hillsides scorched in last year's River Fire where water and mud is now flowing downhill from burned land. lAP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
26 of29 Jacob Clore, 12, front, Lochran Gregory, 12, center, and Ryland Gregory, 9, slide down a hill on the fresh snow that fell overnight at Plumas Street Park in Reno, Nev. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. A powerful storm packing heavy rain, snow and wind pounded parts of California and western Nevada early Wednesday, toppling trees, and causing power outages and mud flows in vast areas scarred by wildfires. (Andy Barron/Reno Gazette-Journal via AP) Andy Barron/AP Show More Show Less
27 of29 A man walks along a sidewalk that has been cleared of the snow in downtown in Reno, Nev., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. A powerful storm packing heavy rain, snow and wind pounded parts of California and western Nevada early Wednesday, toppling trees, and causing power outages and mud flows in vast areas scarred by wildfires. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP) Andy Barron/AP Show More Show Less
28 of29 Sacramento City worker Kevin McClain moves a section of tree he cut up that was blown over by an overnight storm that swept through Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
29 of29 Sacramento City worker Kevin McClain cuts up a tree that was blown over during a storm that swept through Sacramento, Calif., overnight, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A storm that pounded Northern California with rain, snow, wind and mud rolled southwards on Thursday, prompting flood warnings and threats of mudslides in areas burned bare by wildfires.
An atmospheric river of moisture from the Pacific Ocean was expected to dump 1 1/2 to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain in Southern California from Thursday night into Saturday, with winds up to 50 mph (almost 81 kph), according to the National Weather Service.
Written By
JOHN ANTCZAK and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ