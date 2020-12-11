California's health order falling on many deaf ears AMY TAXIN, DAMIAN DOVARGANES and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ , Associated Press Dec. 11, 2020 Updated: Dec. 11, 2020 12:20 a.m.
1 of6 Patrons pick up their food to go orders at Simmzy's restaurant counter before sitting to consume their meals at a "Public Parklet" outdoors area in Manhattan Beach, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. In the Southern California oceanside city of Manhattan Beach, one arm of government is urging residents to stay home except for essential needs while another is encouraging them to get out and shop and even providing places where they can sit down to relax, eat takeout and watch the sun set on the Pacific. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Patrons pick up their food to go orders at Simmzy's restaurant counter, right, before sitting to consume their meals at a "Public Parklet" outdoors area, seen left, in Manhattan Beach, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. In the Southern California oceanside city of Manhattan Beach, one arm of government is urging residents to stay home except for essential needs while another is encouraging them to get out and shop and even providing places where they can sit down to relax, eat takeout and watch the sun set on the Pacific. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Patrons pick up their food to go orders at Simmzy's restaurant counter before sitting to consume their meals at a "Public Parklet" outdoors area in Manhattan Beach, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. In the Southern California oceanside city of Manhattan Beach, one arm of government is urging residents to stay home except for essential needs while another is encouraging them to get out and shop and even providing places where they can sit down to relax, eat takeout and watch the sun set on the Pacific. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Paz Jackson and her husband Melban eat their meals outdoors at a city-owned patio area "Public Parklet" after ordering to go food at Simmzy's restaurant in Manhattan Beach, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Paz Jackson, a registered nurse, said she and her husband took the half-hour drive from Los Angeles to Manhattan Beach to eat lunch outdoors, something they can no longer do near home. She said she felt safe grabbing a burger and taking it to the public patio as there were few people and no crowds. But she said she understands why Newsom issued the order, especially in larger cities where the virus is surging. "We love to eat outside," she said. "A lot of people would like to go out and not be staying at home all the time. It's an individual decision." Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 A driver of a vintage vehicle wears a mask as he drives in Manhattan Beach, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. In the Southern California oceanside city of Manhattan Beach, one arm of government is urging residents to stay home except for essential needs while another is encouraging them to get out and shop and even providing places where they can sit down to relax, eat takeout and watch the sun set on the Pacific. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 A COVID-19 announcement posted by the city of Manhattan Beach's is seen at a "Public Parklet," an outdoors area in Manhattan Beach, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. In the Southern California oceanside city of Manhattan Beach, one arm of government is urging residents to stay home except for essential needs while another is encouraging them to get out and shop and even providing places where they can sit down to relax, eat takeout and watch the sun set on the Pacific. Manhattan Beach Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — In the Southern California oceanside city of Manhattan Beach, one arm of government is urging residents to stay home except for essential needs while another is encouraging them to get out and shop and even providing places where they can sit down to relax, eat takeout and watch the sun set on the Pacific.
It’s one example of confusing messages from governments as most of California is under a broad shutdown order that includes an overnight curfew to try to stem record-breaking coronavirus cases that threaten to overwhelm the hospital system.
Written By
AMY TAXIN, DAMIAN DOVARGANES and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ