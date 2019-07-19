California unemployment rate held steady at 4.2% in June

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's unemployment rate held steady at 4.2% in June.

The state Employment Development Department says Friday that California added 46,200 nonfarm payroll jobs during the month, the second-largest increase this year.

Job gains occurred in nine of California's 11 major industry sectors. The biggest increase was 11,900 jobs in construction.

The June unemployment rate is near the record low of 4.1% set from July through December last year.