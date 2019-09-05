California voters in 2020 may consider letting parolees vote

Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, right, talks with Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The Assembly on Thursday approved putting McCarty's state constitutional amendment on the November 2020 ballot. If approved, it would allow convicted felons who are on parole the right to vote. The measure now goes to the Senate. less Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, right, talks with Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The Assembly on Thursday approved putting ... more Photo: Rich Pedroncelli, AP Photo: Rich Pedroncelli, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close California voters in 2020 may consider letting parolees vote 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters next year may consider allowing tens of thousands of parolees to vote.

The state Assembly on Thursday narrowly approved putting a state constitutional amendment on the November 2020 ballot. It now goes to the Senate for consideration.

Parolees currently are barred from registering to vote in local, state or federal elections.

Advocates including California Secretary of State Alex Padilla say ending the ban would help nearly 50,000 felons who have served their time adjust to being back in the community. It would not affect criminals until they are released from custody.

Several lawmakers objected to allowing voting by murderers and rapists, and the measure passed with no votes to spare.

Advocates say California is following other states in considering ending its ban.