California wildfire victims could get solar exemption

FILE - In this Monday, May 7, 2018 file photo, solar panels are seen on the rooftop on a home in a new housing project in Sacramento, Calif. California homeowners forced to rebuild because of a wildfire or other natural disaster would not have to install solar panels under a bill that has cleared the state Legislature. California is the first state in the country to require new homes to install solar panels. The new rules take effect Jan. 1, 2020. less FILE - In this Monday, May 7, 2018 file photo, solar panels are seen on the rooftop on a home in a new housing project in Sacramento, Calif. California homeowners forced to rebuild because of a wildfire or ... more Photo: Rich Pedroncelli, AP Photo: Rich Pedroncelli, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close California wildfire victims could get solar exemption 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California homeowners forced to rebuild because of a wildfire or other natural disaster would not have to install solar panels under a bill that has cleared the state Legislature.

California is the first state in the country to require new homes to install solar panels. The new rules take effect Jan. 1.

A bill by Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle would exempt homes that were damaged by a disaster. It would only apply to areas where the governor has declared a state of emergency.

Dahle said the bill is needed to help victims afford to rebuild their homes. The California Energy Commission says solar panels add about $9,500 to the cost of a new home.

But Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener opposed the bill, arguing the exemption is too broad.