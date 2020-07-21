2 firefighters hurt at scene of California blaze

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two firefighters were injured Monday at the scene of a fire burning in rural northeastern California, fire officials said.

The two were taken to the hospital but their injuries and their conditions weren't immediately known, state fire spokeswoman Alisha Herring said.

The firefighters were called to battle the Gold Fire, which erupted Monday in Lassen County south of the community of Adin. The blaze has burned several hundred acres.

Another fire in Lassen County, the Hog Fire west of Susanville, prompted mandatory evacuatoins and threatened about 170 buildings after starting last Friday. That fire had grown to 9 square miles (23 square kilometers) .

Several other fires also were burning and authorities warned of poor air quality in central and northern parts of the state.

The National Weather Service issued a dense smoke advisory for Lassen and parts of Plumas and Sierra counties.

An air quality alert was also issued for most of the San Joaquin Valley due to smoke from the Mineral Fire in Fresno County west of Coalinga.

That fire had grown to more than 44 square miles (114 square kilometers) and was 62% contained. Seven structures have been destroyed and 60 remained threatened.

Several smaller fires burned elsewhere in California, including a 450-acre (182-hectare) blaze in Siskiyou County that triggered an evacuation of the tiny community of Hawkinsville.